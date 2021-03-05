COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary closure on State Route 590 in Covington County.

The closure will be at the railroad crossing on State Route 590 just east of U.S. 49 in Seminary. Crews will close the road on Wednesday, March 10, at 8:00 a.m. The road will reopen on Friday, March 12, at 10:00 a.m.

State Route 590 will be closed so crews with Canadian National Railway can make repairs to the railroad crossing. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.