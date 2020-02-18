Temporary flight restriction issued for areas impacted by Pearl River flooding

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Aviation Administration issued a Temporary Flight Restriction of all aircraft until February 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
The FAA released the following information:
In order to provide a safe environment for the operation of disaster relief aircraft, a Temporary Flight Restriction has been issued over some of the most heavily populated areas affected by flooding. MEMA has several operations ongoing and multiple public safety agency aircraft are operating in the vicinity of the TFR. The public is advised that all flights are prohibited within the TFR during the times noted without prior authorization.FAA