Temporary flight restriction issued for areas impacted by Pearl River flooding

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District's Enid Lake and the Enid Lake Volunteers for Waste Management will hold the lake's annual Cleanup Day event on Feb. 22.

The clean up will begin at 7 am. Volunteers should meet at the Enid Lake Field Office, Bynum Boat Ramp, Ford's Well Campground or Bluford Road.