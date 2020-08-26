RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary lane closure on I-20 W. in Rankin County on Wednesday, August 26.

Crews will close the left westbound lane of I-20 between U.S. Highway 49 (Exit 47) and State Street (Exit 45B). The closure is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to MDOT, crews are performing a guardrail repair and bridge inspection on the I-20 bridge over the Pearl River.

Drivers have been asked to use caution in the area. They may encounter moderate congestion during work hours.

LATEST STORIES: