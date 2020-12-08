Temporary lane closure planned in Jackson on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the westbound lane of the north frontage road between Wilmington Street and Gallatin Street in Jackson will be closed starting Wednesday, December 9.
The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday until 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 10. MDOT said the closure allows crews to pour concrete at the I-20 bridge replacement project.
Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers throughout the work zone.
