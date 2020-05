MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be making repairs on the median barrier wall on I-55 N.

MDOT announced the inside lane (left) of I-55 northbound between County Line Road and Old Agency (Exit 105-B) in Madison County would be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, May 12 through Thursday, May 14.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.