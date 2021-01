JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a temporary lane closure will be held Monday, January 18 on Interstate 20 East.

Crews will be striping operations on the outside lane of I-20 eastbound at the Norrell Road exit in Hinds County. The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. until noon.

Motorists are advised to be on high alert for roadside workers.