RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced a temporary lane closure on I-20 E. in Rankin County this weekend.

Crews will close the outside (right) lane of I-20 E. between Pearson Road and Airport Road. The closure is from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.

Crews will cut trees and perform clearing operations. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.