Temporary lane closure scheduled on I-55 in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary lane closure along Interstate 55 starting Saturday, August 1.
The resurfacing operations will occur northbound between Cunningham Street (Exit 78) and Siwell Road (Exit 85) in Hinds County from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Drivers are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews during paving operations.
LATEST STORIES:
- Unsolicited seed packages could be a ‘brushing scam’
- Dodgers fan surprised with memento after his cardboard cutout hit by ball
- US ambassador to Mexico talks trade, safety during visit to Chihuahua
- Lawmaker warns OKC Thunder players against kneeling, threatens team’s tax benefits
- Gaffa FC advances to NISA Championship