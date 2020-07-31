Coronavirus Information

Temporary lane closure scheduled on I-55 in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary lane closure along Interstate 55 starting Saturday, August 1.

The resurfacing operations will occur northbound between Cunningham Street (Exit 78) and Siwell Road (Exit 85) in Hinds County from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Drivers are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews during paving operations.

