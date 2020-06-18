Temporary lane closure scheduled on Interstate 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary lane closure for Interstate 20 in Rankin County.

The outside (right) lane of Interstate 20 westbound between Airport Road and Pearson Road will be closed temporarily. The closure will start on Saturday from 6:00 a.m. and end at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to MDOT, the closure is necessary to give crews enough room to safely cut trees and perform clearing operations along this stretch of roadway.

Drivers are reminded to be alert for roadside workers.

