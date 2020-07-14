Coronavirus Information

Temporary lane closure scheduled on Interstate 55 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The left lane of Interstate 55 northbound from County Line Road to Old Agency Road in Madison County will be closed temporarily on Wednesday, July 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the lane closure is necessary to give crews adequate space to clear debris from the shoulders.

Motorists are asked to slow down, move over, and be alert for road crews during hours of operation.

