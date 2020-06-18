Temporary lane closure tonight on I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary lane closure for Interstate 55 in Jackson.

The right outside lane of Interstate 55 northbound from the Interstate 20 split to Gallatin Street in Jackson will be closed temporarily. The closure will start on Thursday night from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Friday, June 19.

According to MDOT, the construction is associated with the I-20 bridge replacement in Jackson.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for roadside workers.

LATEST STORIES: