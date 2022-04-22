JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lance closures on Interstate 55 northbound.

The left and right lanes of I-55 N. to I-20 E. between Exit 92C and Exit 45 in Jackson will be closed starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22. The lanes are expected to reopen at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

Crews will make pavement repairs associated with the I-20 bridge replacement project. Traffic will temporarily shift to open travel lanes during the work.

Drivers are advised to drive slow and pay attention to posted signage during the temporary lane closures.