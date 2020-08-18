Temporary lane closures scheduled in Jackson tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced there will be temporary lane closures on I-55 and I-20 in Jackson on Tuesday, August 18.
The (left) inside lane of I-55 northbound and I-20 eastbound between McDowell Road and Gallatin Street will be closed from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Crews will work to patch potholes in the area. Traffic will remain passable in the open lanes.
