Temporary lane closures scheduled on I-20 in Rankin County tonight

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced lane closures will take place on I-20 between Crossgates Boulevard and Pearson Road in Rankin County.
The temporary alternating lane closures will be from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. on August 31.
Crews will be out patching up potholes.
