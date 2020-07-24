Temporary lane closures scheduled on Interstate 55 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announces temporary lane closures on Interstate 55 this weekend.
The inside (left) lane of I-55 northbound and southbound between State Route 27 (Exit 72) and Wynndale Road (Exit 81) in Hinds County will be closed for paving.
The closure is from Friday, July 24, until 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 27 (weather permitting).
Drivers are advised to be on high alert for roadside crews.
