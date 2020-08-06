Temporary lane closures scheduled on State Route 25 in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lane closures on State Route 25 in Rankin County.

The alternate lane closures will take place in each direction on State Route 25 over Hogg Creek. The closures will be from 10:00 a.m. Sunday, August 9, until 6:00 a.m. Monday, August 10.

Crews will perform ground penetrating radar testing and core sampling in the area. Traffic will remain passable in the open lanes.

Drivers are advised to slow down and be alert for roadside crews and flagmen.

