Temporary lane closures scheduled Thursday in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to close certain lanes on Interstate 20 westbound.

The I-20 westbound ramp to U.S. Highway 49, the I–20 eastbound ramp to U.S. 49, and U.S. 49 southbound from I-20 to Old Highway 49 in Rankin County will be closed on Thursday from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to MDOT, crews will also close access to U.S. 49 from the U.S. Highway 80 intersection.

Signs will be placed along I-20, U.S. 80 and State Route 468 alerting drivers of the traffic control ahead. Drivers are advised to be on high alert for roadside crews and to pay close attention to posted signage.

