Temporary lane, ramp closures planned in Madison County this weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced that there will be temporary lane and ramp closures on I-55 in Madison County this weekend.

The center and right lanes of I-55 northbound between County Line Road and Old Agency (Exit 105-B) along with the following ramps:

County Line Road on-ramp to I-55 northbound

Interstate 220 southbound off-ramp from I-55 northbound

Natchez Trace off-ramp from I-55 northbound

Natchez Trace on-ramp to I-55 northbound

The closures will be from 2:00 a.m. on April 25 until 6:00 a.m. on April 27. The construction is part of the final phase of the I-55 expansion project.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.