Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Temporary lane, ramp closures planned in Madison County this weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:
Traffic alert graphic_1522961203729.jpg.jpg

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced that there will be temporary lane and ramp closures on I-55 in Madison County this weekend.

The center and right lanes of I-55 northbound between County Line Road and Old Agency (Exit 105-B) along with the following ramps:

  • County Line Road on-ramp to I-55 northbound
  • Interstate 220 southbound off-ramp from I-55 northbound
  • Natchez Trace off-ramp from I-55 northbound
  • Natchez Trace on-ramp to I-55 northbound

The closures will be from 2:00 a.m. on April 25 until 6:00 a.m. on April 27. The construction is part of the final phase of the I-55 expansion project.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories