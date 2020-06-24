Temporary lane, ramp closures scheduled in Jackson Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced there will be temporary lane and ramp closures in Jackson on Thursday. Crews will replace overhead signs.

Phase I will close the two inside lanes of Interstate 20 westbound near Gallatin Street. Traffic headed to Interstate 55 south will be detoured to the Terry Road south exit ramp (Exit 43-A) and then to the I-55 south entrance ramp.

Phase II will temporarily stop I-20 westbound traffic to switch from the inside dual-lane closure to the outside dual-lane closure.

The closures will be between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Work is weather dependent.

MDOT said posted signage will be in place to alert drivers of the lane closures. Law enforcement will direct traffic at bottom of ramps across McDowell Road and back to the I-55 south entrance ramp.

