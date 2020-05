JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the two inside lanes of U.S. Highway 49 northbound in Jackson at the Interstate 55 ramp will close on Thursday. During the closure, traffic will be allowed to travel to I-20 eastbound or westbound.

According to MDOT, signs will be in place along U.S. 49 northbound to alert motorists of the lane closures. Work will progress from west to east and traffic control will be removed as work is completed.