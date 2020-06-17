Temporary lane, ramp closures scheduled in Madison County tomorrow

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced there will be temporary lane and ramp closures in Madison County on Thursday.

The I-55 northbound entrance ramp from County Line Road and the two outside northbound lanes of I-55 at County Line Road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Crews will replace overhead signs.

MDOT said signs will be in place to alert drivers of the temporary closures. Drivers are advised to be on high alert for roadside crews.

