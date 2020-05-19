Temporary lane, ramp closures scheduled in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close lanes on I-20 West near State Route 468 in Rankin County on Wednesday, May 20.

The two outside lanes of I-20 West will close so crews can replace overhead signs. Traffic will be reduced to a single inside lane. The following ramps will be closed:

SR 468 westbound entrance ramp

U.S. Highway 49 exit ramp (Exit 47)

The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Signs will be in place to alert drivers of the lane and ramp closures. Traffic in the I-20 West inside lane will be able to exit onto I-55 North at Exit 46. Sign work will progress from west to east, and traffic control will be removed as work is completed.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.