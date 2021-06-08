Temporary pump installed at TV Road Well in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced a temporary pump has been installed at the TV Road Well, which is part of the Jackson Maddox Well System.

According to leaders, the TV Road Well is back online. Crews are still working to install a new pump at the Siwell Road Well, which will remain offline for the next few days. Leaders anticipate completion by Thursday, June 10, weather permitting.

Officials said the temporary pump at TV Road will help neighbors in the impacted areas. However, those at higher elevations could see disruptions in their service until all repairs are complete.

A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for the impacted areas and will remain in place until the repairs at the Siwell Road are completed and two days of testing are approved by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).