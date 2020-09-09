Temporary ramp closure on I-20 scheduled for Thursday

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary ramp closure on I-20.
The closure will be from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Crews will close the westbound I-20 ramp to I-220 northbound in Hinds County for milling operations.
Officials said westbound I-20 traffic can utilize I-220 northbound by turning around at the State Route 18 exit and taking I-20 eastbound to I-220 northbound.
Drivers should use caution in the area.
