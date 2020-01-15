Temporary traffic signals to be installed for Renaissance III and IV

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland leaders announced that temporary traffic signals will be installed this week at the intersections of Renaissance III and Highland Colony Parkway, as well as Renaissance IV and Highland Colony Parkway.

The signals will eventually be replaced with decorative traffic signals traditionally seen in the City of Ridgeland. The permanent traffic signals are expected to be installed in late summer.

Drivers should expect to see intermittent periods of construction from now until late summer.

Below are milestones of Renaissance III and IV: