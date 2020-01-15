Temporary traffic signals to be installed for Renaissance III and IV

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland leaders announced that temporary traffic signals will be installed this week at the intersections of Renaissance III and Highland Colony Parkway, as well as Renaissance IV and Highland Colony Parkway.
The signals will eventually be replaced with decorative traffic signals traditionally seen in the City of Ridgeland. The permanent traffic signals are expected to be installed in late summer.
Drivers should expect to see intermittent periods of construction from now until late summer.
Below are milestones of Renaissance III and IV:
- This Week: Temporary Traffic Signals installed at Renaissance III intersection and Renaissance IV intersection with Highland Colony Parkway.
- End of January: Renaissance Fuel Center to open with temporary traffic signals installed at the intersection
- March: Costco scheduled to open
- Early Summer: Permanent traffic signals construction at the Renaissance III intersection and Renaissance IV intersection and Lake Harbour Drive Extension intersection with Highland Colony Parkway
- Late Summer: Permanent Traffic Signals in operation on Highland Colony Parkway o Lake Harbour Drive Extension open to traffic