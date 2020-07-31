Temporary weekend lane closures on I-20 scheduled in Jackson

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), part of I-20 E. will close this weekend. The construction project is part of the I-20 bridge replacement in Jackson.

The outside lane of Interstate 20 eastbound and outside lane of Interstate 55 northbound from Terry Road to Gallatin Street will close temporarily to perform shoulder work. The inside lanes of I-55 north and I-20 east will remain open.

The closures will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, and last until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3. The Terry Road ramp to I-20 east will also close from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be alert for roadside crews.

