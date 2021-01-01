Tennessee man charged in Olive Branch triple homicide

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A Tennessee man was charged with first-degree murder after Mississippi authorities located the bodies of three individuals early Friday morning.

According to reports, Olive Branch Police were called to the area of Jefferson Drive and Shiloah Cove just before 2 a.m. Friday and found three people had been shot. All of them were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers said they quickly identified the person responsible as 26-year-old Ivan Rodriguez of Cordova. He was taken into custody without incident and charged.

The victims have not been identified at this time.