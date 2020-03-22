Breaking News
67 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 207 total cases in state

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Tennessee reports 2nd coronavirus-related death

News

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second resident of Tennessee has died from the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

That statement released Sunday by the hospital said the adult patient was a resident of an adjacent county who had underlying health conditions.

No additional information was immediately released about the patient.

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center said this was first coronavirus-related death at the hospital, but the second overall for the state.

The Metro Public Health Department confirmed Friday that a 73-year-old Davidson County man, who also had underlying health conditions, had died from complications related to COVID-19.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported there were 371 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories