JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Office of Governor Parson has confirmed with Ozarks First that Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Kelli Jones, Governor Parson’s Communication Director, Mrs. Parson showed mild symptoms for a while and got a rapid test. Those results came back positive.
Governor Parson has postponed several events lined up for the week until. He is being tested as well. Mrs. Parson is currently awaiting the results of a PCR test. Once they get that results, his office will figure out the next steps.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man found dead inside home in Jackson, police investigating
- Crews work to repair water main break on Ridgeway Street in Jackson
- Teresa Parson, wife of Governor Parson, tests positive for COVID-19
- 1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death
- Agents arrest 63 migrants smuggled through ‘hazardous’ border terrain