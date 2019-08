August 23 is the last day Terrance Friday will be anchoring and reporting for 12 News.

Friday will be taking his talent and skills to Dallas, Texas. He will be joining Fox 4 New as anchor and reporter.

12 News’ DeAngelo Marquise was able to catch up with Terrance Friday so he could tell family, friends, and fans about his big move.

In the interview, Friday shares his thoughts, his favorite moments, leaving Mississippi, and moving to Dallas.

A message to all the kids