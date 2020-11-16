Terry Christmas parade canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Christmas parade in Terry has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s getting larger and larger every year. Wasn’t hardly any place to stand or on the sides of the road, and we feel like with it growing every year. You know this pandemic, it was just something that we needed to cancel because we did need an outbreak especially in our community,” said Mayor Joseph Kendrick, Jr.

The mayor said the town looked at all their options to keep the parade, but they decided not to have it to keep people safe.

Other cities in the Jackson-metro area, including Brandon and Pearl, are moving forward with their Christmas parades. The City of Ridgeland also canceled its parade.

