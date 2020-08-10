Terry church hosts food giveaway

Coronavirus Information

News
TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, volunteers gathered to giveaway food at Terry Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Deacon Milton Thompson said it is the church’s time to take care of the community feeding the community during the hardship of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boxes were loaded with sausage, chicken nuggets, bologna, milk and other products.

