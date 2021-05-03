Terry family avoids injuries after tree falls on home

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homeowner in Terry made it through the severe weather on Sunday. His home was destroyed after two large trees fell on his Old Jackson Road home.

Brian Alexander, the homeowner, said he and his daughter were inside the home during the storm. They were not injured. According to Alexander, there was no time to react.

“If you don’t have a plan to get your family safe and an emergency, get one. This house was made in 1970 of solid brick, and it saved our lives. If we had anything that was less substantial, we could have been flattened,” he stated.