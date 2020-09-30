Terry, Northwest Rankin football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Terry High football game against Northwest Rankin on Friday, October 2, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to leaders, the Hinds County School District was informed last week that a Terry player tested positive for the virus. They notified those who were in close contact with the individual.

Leaders said they’re following the safety orders of CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health to prevent the spread.

HCSD released the statement below:

“Last week the HCSD was informed that an individual associated with the Terry High School football team had tested positive for Covid-19. Those individuals who are considered close contacts were notified immediately and are currently following the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health Protocols. The Terry High School football game against Northwest Rankin for this week has been cancelled. The HCSD top priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community. We intend to continue our enforcement of strict standards to protect the students, faculty and staff in our schools. Everyone is encouraged to continue wearing their masks, using hand sanitizer, and to follow social distance guidance provided by the CDC and school district to mitigate the spread in our school community.“ Hinds County School District

