Terry Road ramp to I-20 E. in Jackson to remain closed until March 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the Terry Road on-ramp to I-20 E. in Jackson will close Wednesday, July 21, at 7:00 p.m.

Officials said the ramp is expected to remain closed until it’s tied into the newly constructed bridge. The ramp closure is expected to remain in place until March 31, 2022.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic to I-55 S. and Exit 92A onto McDowell Road. From there, drivers can loop onto I-55 N. and be directed to I-20 E.