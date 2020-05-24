Terry woman celebrates 108 years

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) — Birthday parties look a little different this year. Many are being altered or being cancelled altogether, but not celebrating Eula Polk’s 108th birthday –one way or another– was out of the question.

Family and friends cruised down Wynndale Road Where Byram and Terry Meet to celebrate Ms. Polk on Sunday.

Her oldest granddaughter, Tracy Williams said everyone her grandmother meets always thinks fondly of her at the very least.

“It’s just a blessing to see all this,” Williams said. “We all love her. We’re just showing right here how much people love her.”

Even at 108 years old, Ms. Polk does not look a day over 85, and she said that’s how she feels too.

“It’d be good to be 85 again!” Ms. Polk chuckled.

Her advice to anyone else in the heart of their golden years is to continue to keep a zest for life, just like she has, and to cling to their faith.

“Try to live it the best they can,” Ms. Polk said. “Let God do the leading and they do the following. You can’t creep with God! You gotta do your part and He’ll do His!”

Ms. Polk said that there’s only one thing left to do on her bucket list.

“Just live a good life,” Ms. Polk said. “That’s the best thing I can give ya!”

She even outlived one of her three children. She and Williams said they wish he could’ve been there to join them, but that they know he was there in spirit and through the hearts of her other two children, her 30 grandchildren and her 40 great grandchildren.