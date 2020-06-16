Tesla says Model S is the first EV to get 400 miles on a single charge

(CNN Business)—Tesla says its Model S Long Range Plus is the first electric vehicle to achieve over 400 miles of EPA-rated range.

The company said in a news release Monday that the vehicle has “an official EPA-rated range of 402 miles, representing a nearly 20% increase in range when compared to a 2019 Model S 100D with the same battery pack design.

“The announcement follows previous claims from Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk that the vehicle had reached a capacity of 400 miles. In April during Tesla’s first quarter corporate earnings call, Musk said that the Environmental Protection Agency had made a mistake when it originally tested the Model S Long Range Plus premium sedan.

He said the EPA left the car door open and the keys in the car overnight — putting the vehicle in waiting-for-driver mode. Musk said the action lost 2% of the vehicle’s range.

Musk said at the time that Tesla has its eyes set on improving the vehicles’ ranges over time as well as other aspects, such as handling and acceleration.