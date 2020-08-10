Test four completed in Space Launch System Green Run series

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Boeing and NASA teams at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi recently completed leak tests on the Space Launch System (SLS) main propulsion components. The components will be used to fuel the Artemis I mission.

During this test, technicians and engineers filled the engines, pipes and chambers that connect to the rocket’s engines with safe helium or nitrogen gas to check for leaks.

This is the fourth of eight tests completed of the SLS core stage during the Green Run series.

