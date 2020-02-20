Testing continues on Space Launch System core at Stennis

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The testing on the Boeing-built Space Launch System core stage continues at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

The SLS will be part of NASA’s deep space exploration missions and will be used to send people to the Moon for its Artemis program. The stage is currently installed into the same test stand that was used to test the Apollo rockets during the 1960s and 70s.

Boeing and NASA engineers completed modal testing, the first of a series of tests called the Green Run.