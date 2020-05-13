Texas family and their dog stung by swarms of bees

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — A Texas family says they were attacked by swarms of bees, causing their dog and 8-month-old to need medical attention.

“It was pretty traumatizing to be honest. I wake up in the middle of the night slapping my neck because I can feel them on me. Or at least I think I can,” said the father, Adrian Chacon.

He said he is exhausted and feels helpless after fighting off bees since last Saturday. Aside from his son and dog, Chacon and his brother were also stung.

“You could just hear the buzzing, buzzing, like, loud. I didn’t know where they were coming from,” said Chacon. “Turns out, they were stuck under my dog, just stinging him. It got on my son, and it stung him. I’m really upset about that. It makes me feel very bad, because I wasn’t there for him when he was getting stung. I just want to go back to normal.”

His son was taken to the emergency room, and their dog was sent to the veterinarian. Chacon, who said he has been stung repeatedly, said he has killed about 60 bees himself.

Bees (Credit: Adrian Chacon)

“I was so frustrated and upset and scared,” he said. “I went into the room with my kids, I closed the door, and I had to put my head against the wall, and I just took a deep breath.”

Chacon said what also stings is the lack of assistance from the city. Chacon called 911, Animal Control and an exterminator.

“I guess the word is ‘helpless.’ That’s how I felt. You know?” he said.

All said there was nothing they could do about honey bees and sent no help. It took two days for an apology and a call to action.

“City of Odessa called me this morning. They were apologizing, that I should’ve been helped. It’s kind of sad that I have to rant about it on social media, and I guess put pressure on people, for them to give a second thought about it,” Chacon said.

With the help of Animal Control, Chacon located the beehive in his neighbor’s backyard. He said it is now up to his neighbor to decide what to do next.