Texas father asks daughter to makeshift prom

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — COVID-19 has caused young people across the nation to miss out on once-in-a-lifetime experiences. However, the virus did not stop one Texas teen from missing her prom, thanks to her dad.

Katherine Neely is a senior at Amarillo High School, and she, like many seniors, was going to miss out on her last prom due to coronavirus. That is, until her dad, Jeff Neely, surprised her outside their front door.

When his daughter’s school closed, he decided to throw her very own prom.

Katherine Neely said she had no idea the promposal was coming and that she almost didn’t recognize her dad, thanks to his disguise. Jeff Neely said he wore boots and a shirt he usually doesn’t wear and hid behind a poster he made, all to surprise his daughter for when he asked her to what he called ‘Non-Prom’.

“I thought it was my friend that I originally planned to go to prom with, but I was like, ‘there’s not a prom going on,” Katherine said. “So, I even asked my mom, I was like, ‘Who’s waiting for me outside.'”

The father and daughter spent prom together taking photos at the Amarillo Country Club and Tealwood, where they danced to a few songs in a gazebo and even had a picnic together.

You can see more pictures from Jeff and Katherine Neely’s prom here.