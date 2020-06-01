Texas woman arrested for inflicting pain on vulnerable person

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman from Arlington, Texas in connection to a disturbing incident captured on video in mid-May.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Myesha Willis, 30, turned herself in last Thursday to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, Wills is viewed as striking another individual with an object. Sheriff Martin Pace declined to give details of the incident, or confirm the accounts in the video. All he would confirm was the incident “occurred in Warren County and well within the statute of limitations.”

According to the newspaper, the victim’s disability, which Pace did not define, is what led to the charge of injury to a vulnerable person.

Wills appeared before Judge Marcie Southerland Thursday who set Wills’ bond at $250,000. Pace said Wills has since posted bond.