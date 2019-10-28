Texting scams on the rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A quickly growing phone scam is targeting banking customers via text message.

In one version of the scheme, a scammer pretends to be with a bank’s fraud department. His initial text asks about a “suspicious withdrawal.” He then asks you to “text back” to reactivate your account. He then asks for personal information like your name, address, social security number or account numbers. In other versions, the scammer may even send a link to a fake website in order to resolve a non existent problem. The Better Business Bureau and police say in either case, don’t fall for it.

If you get a text like this, you should refrain from responding and contact the number on the back of your bank card.

You should also monitor your bank account and other accounts regularly to make sure there is no suspicious activity.