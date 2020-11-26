Thanksgiving meals provided to reunited families in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Social services workers on Wednesday delivered Thanksgiving food boxes to 15 families who were recently reunited with their children in Hinds County Youth Court.

“These are families whose children have been in foster care,” said Hinds County Court Judge Carlyn Hicks. “These are families who have been recently reunited through the Court. The families have satisfied the Court’s requirements to safely reunite with these children.”

Judge Hicks organized the food collection and distribution. The Hinds County Department of Child Protection Services called upon private donors to pay for the meals, collecting more than $2,000.

“We wanted to help those families prepare for the holidays and Thanksgiving meals so they could just focus on family,” Judge Hicks said.

CPS social workers who have worked with those families delivered the meals to their homes Wednesday afternoon.

“We are all fortunate to be able to sit around the table with our families,” Judge Hicks said. “It can feel very isolating for a child in foster care during the holidays.” Even though they are well cared for, “that’s not their family. It’s not the same because they are in foster care.”

