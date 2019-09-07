PELAHATCHIE, Miss, (WJTV) – The 39th annual Muscadine Jubliee Festival kicks off Saturday morning at 10:00 in downtown Pelahatchie.
The event will feature vendors and food.
There will be train rides, carnival rides, and the famous muscadine Stomp.
Admission is $5.
The festival will also feature live performances by Troy Laz and Fair River Band.
The 39th annual Muscadine Jubliee Festival kicks off
PELAHATCHIE, Miss, (WJTV) – The 39th annual Muscadine Jubliee Festival kicks off Saturday morning at 10:00 in downtown Pelahatchie.