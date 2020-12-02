The Briar Patch to hold holiday cocktail class

LIVINGSTON-FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) — With December holidays coming up, people are wanting to find ways to connect with loved ones in a safe manner.

The Briar Patch in the Livingston-Flora neighborhood is hosting a holiday-cocktail class Wednesday December 2, 2020 to try to provide that kind of environment in a socially distant manner.

Owner Brian Isonhood said that it’s important to recognize the holiday season no matter the circumstance, even if it’s from a distance.

“Food and drink during the holidays is so important,” Isonhood said. “Just the smells of it, getting together families and friends is something we’ve been limited to this year. We just wanna kinda bring a little bit of normalcy into a not so normal world right now.”

Isonhood added that this type event is all about bringing the community together.

The class begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Briar Patch at 1150 Old Cedars Ln. Flora, MS and costs $70 per person. The capacity will be limited to about 20 participants.