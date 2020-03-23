The coronavirus test and what it looks like, local doctor explains

JACKSON,Miss (WJTV)- Not just anyone can stop by testing sites or be tested for the coronavirus due to the limited number of test.

Those being screened showed symptoms, or had been exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

In a race against time and with lives at stake —testing people who may have the coronavirus is of exteme importance.

“In order to really eradicate this situation that we are currently engaged in we have to test as many people as possible and separate those people from the general population and that’s how we can slow down this spread of this virus,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare.

Depending on where the test is done different types of procedures are used such as a swab of the nose or mouth, but the most common is the test of the sinus.

“It’s important that they get the most accurate specimen that they possible can and the reason they go far back into the sinus is there would typically be a higher concentration of the virus the further into the respiratory tract that you can go,” said Dr. Quinn.

There’s a new less invasive test the FDA has approved that would yield results in 45 minutes.

It involves a healthcare worker taking a nasal swab, which is placed into a cartridge that already has the necessary chemicals inside.

If it glows bright, with the right colors, then that confirms the presence of whatever bug it is you’re looking for. The cartridge comes out, and gets tossed away.

“The world health organization along with the CDC has put out the information on multiple occasions that up to 80 percent of individuals that get infected will have mild to moderate symptoms and right now it can be kind of confusing,”he said.

Dr. Quinn advises if you think you need a test to first call your medical provider and listen to the recommendations.