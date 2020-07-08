The Craftmen’s Guild of Mississippi announces Fresh Air Craft Fair

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Craftmen’s Guild of Mississippi, Inc. will hold its Fresh Air Craft Fair on Saturday, July 11, in Ridgeland.

The Craftsmen’s Guild is a nonprofit arts organization that supports and showcases art work from craftsmen in Mississippi and surrounding states.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Craftsmen’s Guild said many artists have suffered financially because they depend on income from their sells to support their families.

The craft fair will be held at the Bill Waller Mississippi Craft Center from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

