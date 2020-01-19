The Dapper Doughnut officially open for business in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- If you are a lover of doughnuts and a fan of football then The Dapper Doughnut just may be up your alley!

The Dapper Doughnut is now open for business in Lakeland Common shopping center in Flowood as the only location in the state.

Oakland Raiders Guard, Gabe Jackson, and his wife Eryn Jackson are the masterminds behind bringing The Dapper Doughnut franchise to the Jackson-Metro area.

The doughnut shop held its grand opening celebration Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm where newcomers were able to enjoy festivities such as donuts and free drink flavors.

Those who purchased a 24 pack of doughnuts also had the chance to enter a contest to win a free 50″ Fire television.

As Liberty, Miss. natives and a former Mississippi State University football player, it was important for them to bring a unique dining experience to the state.

“The Dapper Doughnut brand is universal,” said Gabe Jackson. “The environment is family-oriented, the menu items are innovative and unique, and there is always something new to look forward to in every visit. We are so happy to bring The Dapper Doughnut to Mississippi.”

The Dapper Doughnut®, established in 2015, has grown to 31 stores across the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic, with 7 stores to open in 2020.

The Dapper Doughnut is a high end, exciting shop for hot mini donuts made fresh to order with the mission to love their customers, team members and community by providing fun memorable experiences with great tasting food.