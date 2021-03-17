JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If severe storms are in the forecast for your area, it’s important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

If there is a tornado watch, that means a tornado is possible. Neighbors should stay tuned to a local radio or TV station for information. They should also know where to shelter, if they have to.

If a tornado warning has been issued, that means a tornado is happening or is imminent. Neighbors should take shelter immediately.

